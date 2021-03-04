Developer Arc System Works has announced that it will be delaying beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive from its intended April 9 release date and pushing the fighter into June.

A statement from the game's development team on Twitter broke the news, saying "Since we have recieved valuable feedback after the recent Open Beta Test, we would like to make the most of this opportunity to make the best game possible. We need extra time to polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server's stability. We believe it best to use the extra time to improve the game's quality and provide a better experience to all our players."

It's the latest such delay for the game, with it previously being delayed out of 2020 to 2021 due to production problems, but it appears this latest setback is at least much shorter. All being well then, Guilty Gear: Strive will now launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 11, 2021.