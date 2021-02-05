Developer Arc System Works has announced that upcoming beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive will be getting an open beta for fans to get their hands on later this month, ahead of the full release this April.

As per the announcement, those who have already pre-ordered the digitial version of the game on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be able to download the beta first, from February 18 at 3am UK time, then everyone else will be granted access a day later on February 19 at 3am and it'll be available until February 21 at 3pm GMT.

Players will be able to get their hands on 13 of the game's 15-character roster, and will be able to play Versus, Tutorial, Training and Network mode, although matchmaking filtering based on connection strength won't be switched on in order for the team to be able to test the network conditions. PlayStation Plus membership is also not required to play multiplayer during the test.

Guilty Gear: Strive is set for release on April 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and recently showed off its substantial catalogue of game modes in a recent trailer.