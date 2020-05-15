Arc System Works communicated that Guilty Gear: Strive will now release in 2021, not 2020, because the pandemic is delaying development (via Gematsu).

The news comes from producer Takeshi Yamanaka, who addressed the Guilty Gear community in a statement. “While our company’s staff and our business partners are putting in a sincere effort in dealing with the changes due to the spread of COVID-19, every aspect of our development schedule has faced delays,” he explained. “In addition, we have decided to set up a schedule to further improve the quality of the game responding to everyone’s help and feedback from the recent closed beta test.”

The studio is disheartened to deliver this news, and assured that the team will “make good use of that extra time” to produce a game that will “satisfy all of our fans.” A delay is not the end of the world, and if it ensures that Arc System Works staff stay safe in the pandemic, then it’s certainly the best course of action. Moreover, moving the release date will let the game get the attention it deserves, and the final rendition will be better for it. Once we hear when the new date is, you’ll be the first to know.

Guilty Gear: Strive will be released for the PlayStation 4 in 2021.

