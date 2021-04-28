Arc System Works has announced that upcoming anime-styled beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive will be getting a further round of public testing in a second Open Beta Test to take place in mid-May.

The test—which will be the first since the game was pushed to a June release following feedback from the first one—will run from May 14 at 5:00am UK time through until May 16 at 04:59 UK time on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and will add the two missing launch fighters from the previous test, with Anji Mito and I-No added to the beta's playable roster making a total of 15 fighters.

Available modes during the beta include Versus, Tutorial, Training and Network (Online) fighting, though Player Matches with player created rooms will not be available during the testing period. Cross-play between the PS4 and PS5 will also be supported, and you won't even need PlayStation Plus to play.

Interested parties will be able to download the client from the PlayStation Store from May 7 at 10am local time, or if you still have the previous Open Beta Client installed on your console, you'll just be able to update that and get in through that. Handy! You can check a full list of changes from the previous beta to this one over on the game's official website.

Guilty Gear: Strive is set for launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on June 11, 2021.