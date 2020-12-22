Traditionally, Grand Theft Auto: Online has been seen as the multiplayer sibling to main game Grand Theft Auto V, but following the recent launch of The Cayo Perico Heist, it sounds like developer Rockstar Games intend to make more content that solo players can take on in the sandbox going forward.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, design director Scott Butchard spoke on ensuring that the new content, which sees players undetake a heist set on a exclusive paradise island, was playable for both solo players and those taking it on in a team, saying "It’s something we’re keen to carry forward. We want to respect teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time still allow solo players to still get just as valid an experience out of it."

That even extends to future content for the game, which is getting a standalone release on PlayStation 5 later in 2021, with Butchard speaking on future GTA: Online updates, saying "I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that single-player element in there."

It certainly sounds like anyone still waiting for single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V then might want to look towards Grand Theft Auto Online for their solo fix. The Cayo Perico Heist is available now in Grand Theft Auto Online on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.