Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for next week's The Cayo Perico Heist update coming to Grand Theft Auto Online.

This trailer also comes along with a little bit more backstory, telling us that the island in question is the nerve center of notorious drug lord El Rubio's empire, where he enjoys holding marathon dance parties, hiding behind an untold fortune of art gold and drug money scattered across the island.

In case you missed the original announcement last month, the update is set to be "the biggest GTA Online adventure ever" and is said to include a brand new approach to heist design and will be playable solo or with up to three other players and will also include a submarine, that you can see in the trailer, that will also act as a mobile HQ.

The Cayo Perico Heist will be live in Grand Theft Auto Online from December 15 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (and Xbox Series S|X via backwards compatability) and PC.