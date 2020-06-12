Grand Theft Auto 5 is on its way to the PlayStation 5, in its “expanded and enhanced” edition.

“Grand Theft Auto 5 for PlayStation 5 will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever,” said Rockstar Games in the announcement. In addition, those who purchase Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 will get Grand Theft Auto Online for free.

Grand Theft Auto Online will also receive exclusive content for PS5 players, which will likely be a blue and white racecar, or something. And, Rockstar is feeling especially generous as we approach the advent of the next generation of hardware. “All PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 will get GTA$1,000,000 (deposited within 72 hours into their in-game Maze Bank account) each month they play Grand Theft Auto Online until the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5,” it revealed. Tidy.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and will come to the PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021. Watch the announcement below.



