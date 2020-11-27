It's Black Friday, which means there's a bunch of sales and discounts on a range of games all vying for your wallet. One of those places is GOG.com which is also using the day to launch five Batman games on the service at prices even The Penguin would call a steal.

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition, Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition, Batman: Arkham Origins, Batman: Arkham Knight and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham are all now available on the service all with a whopping 75% off.

Elsewhere, a bunch of time limited flash deals are also now live, including Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice with 80% off, Hitman: Blood Money with 85% off and Hollow Knight with 66% off for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, discounts elsewhere include Bioshock Infinite's Complete Edition for 75% off, Control Ultimate Edition for half price and Tales of Monkey Island with a whopping 90% discount.

Feel free to check out the rest of the this weekend's discounts in the Black Friday sale on at GOG.com from now until December 1, 2020 at this link over here.