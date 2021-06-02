Publisher 505 Games and developers All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks have announced that cyberpunk action melee game Ghostrunner will be getting an Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 upgrade in September.

The upgraded version of the game—whose orginal version launched last October on previous-generation consoles—will naturally come with all the additional content and game modes since the original release, but will feature new HDR, ray tracing high fidelity mode, 3D audio, haptic feedback for the PlayStation 5 and of course, 4K visuals running at a silky smooth 120FPS.

All owners of the game will also be getting two new modes later this summer; the rogue-like based Wave Mode, and a more accessible 'Assist Mode' both of which are set to arrive later this summer for all versions. And of course in the case of the new-gen version, those who already own the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will get the upgrade for the new consoles at no extra cost.

Ghostrunner's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version launches in Europe on September 28, 2021. A sequel is already confirmed to be in development too.