Cyberpunk-styled parkour game Ghostrunner has been given a release date for October 27, co-publishers All In Games and 505 Games revealed today.

The game, first revealed at Gamescom last year, sees you armed with a katana as you traverse a neon-futuristic city pakour-style in first person; wall-running, jumping, slashing and performing plenty of other acrobatic moves while attempting not to plummet to your death below.

The game's got a pumping synthwave soundtrack as you'd probably expect, composed by Daniel Deluxe and the publishers have also announced that there'll be a private beta as well as an updated demo for the game for PC on Steam on September 29.

You can check out the release date trailer for the game below. Ghostrunner is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 27.