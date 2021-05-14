Publisher 505 Games has announced it'll be publishing a sequel to last year's first person ninja parkour adventure Ghostrunner.

While details are understandably sparse, Ghostrunner 2 will see One More Level return to development duties to follow up their work on the first game, and it'll be released on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. No release date has yet been given, but more details are promised soon.

In a statement posted to the game's official Twitter account, 505 Games parent company Digital Bros Entertainment touted the success of the first game, saying it's sold over 600,000 copies so far and still has plans to bring a next-gen version of the first game to the XSX|S and PS5 later this year.

On the sequel, co-CEO Raffaele Galante said "We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2. Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game. This new collaboration deepens 505 Games presence within the Polish videogame market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents."