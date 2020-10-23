Publishers 505 Games and All In! Games have announced that upcoming cyberpunk-styled ninja parkour adventure Ghostrunner will release on next generation consoles Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 next year.

In addition, the game's official Twitter account has confirmed that anyone picking up the game on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 when it releases next week will be eligible for a free upgrade to their respective console's next generation version upon launch.

Pre-ordering the game before next week's release date also entitles players to an exclusive katana themed around your platform of choice too; for example a vibrant blue colour for PlayStation and a luminescent green version for the Xbox.

Ghostrunner is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 27.