Ubisoft has announced an in-game event for Ghost Recon Breakpoint that will see a crossover with another Tom Clancy title in the form of fellow Ubisoft stablemate Rainbow Six Siege.

As explained on the Ghost Recon official blog, the Amber Sky event will feature Ash, Finka and Thatcher join the Ghosts in order to prevent a gas knon as Amber Ruin from taking over the island of Auroa. You'll be using special CBRN gear and breach and clear tactics made famous in Rainbow Six: Siege in order to infiltrate the facilities creating the toxin in order to take them out.

Players will be able to earn up to 11 new exclusive items during the course of the event, and will also get an Underbarrel Shotgun attachment should they complete all missions during its runtime. In addition, the in-game store will also feature exclusive Rainbow Six-themed items and uniforms for players to kit themselves out with as well.

Check out a trailer for the event below which kicks off in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint from January 21 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.