Sucker Punch has announced that upcoming samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima has gone gold and is ready to be sent off for disc pressing ahead of its release next month. (via PlayStation Trophies)

Sucker Punch's co-founder Brian Fleming tweeted that he was 'proud' to be one member of an 'incredible team' who had recently had to transition to working from home due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, saying that they 'never missed a beat' to meet the game's intended release date despite the upheaval in their working environment.

The game, set in 13th Century Japan will tell the story of Jin, and players will be able to choose their combat playstyle between Ghost and Samurai disciplines, but the studio has promised this won't be too similar to their previous series Infamous' morality-based Karma system, and you'll in fact be able to switch between them at any time.

Ghost of Tsushima is set to launch exclusively for PlayStation 4 on July 17.