Epic Games has announced that Fortnite will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X from launch (via Business Insider).

This doesn’t mean that the current generation will be left by the wayside, though. “We plan to continue support for existing platforms in tandem with our support for next-generation consoles,” said the company, and it guaranteed that players will be able to play together through cross-generation play. Moreover, all progress on your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will come with you if or when you upgrade to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

The new Fortnite will use Unreal Engine 5, which debuted official PlayStation 5 footage yesterday. Of course, the next-generation will let Fortnite look better than ever before, and run far smoother than ever before. Any extras that are in the pipeline will be revealed as the launch of the next generation of hardware approaches.

Fortnite is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, and Android.

