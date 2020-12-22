Battle royale shooter Fortnite is adding Marvel characters Black Panther, Captain Marvel and villain Taskmaster in its latest Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack, which is available now.

The pack contains the three characters as outfits, complete with their own signature weapon skins, including Vibranium Daggers for Black Panther, a Power of Mar-vell Glider for Captain Marvel and a Mimc Shield Back Bling for Taskmaster.

Developer Epic Games had originally intended to bring Black Panther to the game during last season's Marvel-themed adventure, but postponed it due to the untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman, instead choosing to honour his memory with an in-game statue.

The game's currently ongoing Zero Point season is seeing many different heroes from across various media debut in the game, including God of War's Kratos and Halo's Master Chief. The Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack meanwhile is available now for Fortnite on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.