Epic has announced that the next character to join the battle royale shooter as part of the latest Fortnite season Zero Point is none other than God of War hero Kratos.

Players can pick up the Kratos outfit in the Item Shop right now alongside a bundle known as the Oathbreaker set that includes a Guardian Shield Glider and the head of Mimir as Back Bling. And yes, naturally his pickaxe is his now iconic legendary Leviathan Axe from the 2018 game.

Though the Kratos content doesn't appear to be restricted to just PlayStation consoles, there is an extra treat for PlayStation 5 owners, as playing a match on that console after purchasing the outfit gets you a unique Armoured Kratos Style which gives him a look similar to that sported in the original God of War trilogy.

And it doesn't look like he'll be the only console mascot to be making an appearance in Fortnite this season, as several Fortnite data miners including Twitter account Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks have reportedly found Master Chief himself from the Halo series as well as a Warthog and a UNSC Pelican lurking in the game files, though an official announcement of his arrival is yet to be made.

For now, you can check out Kratos' arrival trailer for Fortnite below. Chapter Two Season Five Zero Point is available now in the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.