As part of Fortnite's Marvel-themed Chapter Two, Season 4 update, Epic Games has been adding new features and landmarks to the game's map - and this week, a Black Panther statue was added to the game, and players have now started using it to pay tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman tragically passed away aged 43 over the weekend after a secret battle with colon cancer over the last four years, causing an outpouring of tributes and support for the actor. But as Kotaku reports, the timing of the addition was purely coincidental. A spokesperson for Epic said "As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 - Season 4 season."

As reported on social media and on places such as the Fortnite Reddit, players have been dropping weapons and saluting around the statue in game, paying their respects to the late actor.

Epic is still meanwhile embroiled with a legal battle with Apple, with the former terminating Epic's developer accounts last week over their dispute over the company's App Store policies imposed on Epic.

(Image credit: Satisfaction_More on Reddit)