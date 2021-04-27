Long-time Street Fighter executive producer and fighting game industry legend Yoshinori Ono has announced he'll commence work as DelightWorks President and COO next month, as he ends his almost 30-year tenure at Capcom.

In a tweet thread from Ono's official Twitter account addressed to the fighting game community, he said "On May 1st, I will be moving from Capcom to another company. I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to. I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past" - likely referring to the fact that DelightWorks is a mobile games company, most famous for mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order.

He said his past experiences working on fighting games had been "very exciting but I'm looking forward to more growth in my new position" and bid farewell, for now, to the fighting game community (FGC) adding: "There may be some distance between me and everyone at FGC for a while. I may be away from the FGC for a while, but I’m looking forward to spending time with you again when I get the chance."

Ono first announced he was departing Capcom last August, at the time saying he was ready to experience the future of the Street Fighter series as a "regular gamer" once more and was set to depart that summer. It's not currently known what caused him to stay on a few extra months (although we'd speculate all the stuff that was happening in the world during 2020 likely had a lot to do with it) but today confirmed he will start his new role at DelightWorks on May 1, 2021.