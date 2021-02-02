Drew Murray—Design Director on the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot—has announced that he is departing the Xbox studio The Initiative for personal reasons.

Writing on his Twitter account, Murray said his decision to leave the studio he co-founded two years ago was a "tearful and bittersweet one" and that "It's been extraordinary working shoulder-to-shoulder with such a talented and experienced team, many of whom are great friends now, but my life outside of work needs more attention and headspace than I have been able to give it lately, so I'm stepping down from my role."

Going forward, Murray says that he believes the team "has the talent and vision to knock the game and franchise out of the park" without him, and he's "excited to join the screaming masses on Perfect Dark launch day to experience the game".

Murray was previously featured as one of the developers on screen during the Perfect Dark reboot project's reveal video back in December, where it was announced the game would take on a more ecological sci-fi slant, but would see the return of Agent Joanna Dark as the lead character. Development continues on Perfect Dark which is currently expected on Xbox Series S|X, but it's too early to have an idea of a release date just yet.

Here's to wishing Murray all the best in the future with whatever comes next.