Nintendo has announced that it will finally be bringing the original Fire Emblem RPG entitled Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light to the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop this December.

The original game has never been localised in English before until now, although did recieve a remake of sorts known as Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon on the Nintendo DS back in 2008. New features for this Switch version will include the ability to rewind turns in case you feel like changing tactics, and a fast forward function to get through enemy movements faster and the ability to save bookmarks.

The US will also get a fancy looking physical edition with a replica NES Game Pak art piece, a Mini Nintendo Power Collectible and a Legacy of Archanea deluxe art book, the lucky devils. You can check out a trailer for the release and a picture of that stuff below.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light will be available on Nintendo Switch from December 4, but be warned as —as with the recent release of Super Mario Bros 3D All Stars— it'll only be available until March 31, 2021.