Square Enix has announced a bunch of new features and a release date for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the latest upcoming expansion for the long-running MMO.

The details were announced during a digital Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival held over the weekend, and included details on the second new job that will come along in the expansion, known as Reaper. Reapers are a melee based DPS class who weild a scythe and can call upon an avatar from the Void to join them in combat.

Other additions in the new expansion will include a new playable race in the form of male Viera, a new city in Old Sharlayan, new expansive areas Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum and a new tribe to encounter known as Loporrits. There'll be new threats in The Magus Sisters and a new Alliance Raid series called 'Myths of the Realm'. That's all on top of the wealth of content already announced for the expansion during its initial reveal back in February.

You can check out trailers for the Reaper class and new Male Viera race below, as well as a new cinematic trailer for the expansion's release date. There's also a bunch of additional trailers and a replay of both days of the full Digital Fan Event if you missed it over on the game's official YouTube channel. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 23.