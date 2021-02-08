Square Enix has announced the next expansion to MMO Final Fantasy XIV Online entitled 'Endwalker' and also says they'll be bringing the game to PlayStation 5, both scheduled for later in the year.

The Endwalker expansion will be the fourth for the long-running online game, and will feature the climax of the ongoing Hyaelyn and Zodiark story, promising to pit the Warriors of Light against the greatest calamity yet, and bringing the game's almost-eight year A Realm Reborn story arc to its conclusion.

The expansion will include new locations Thavnair, Garlemald, the city of Radz-at-Han and the Moon, new jobs such as Sage, a level cap increase to 90, a new Tribe in the form of the Arkasodara, new dungeons, new threats, a new High Difficulty Raid known as Pandæmonium, a new small scale PvP mode and much more. More information is promised in May during a special Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival on May 15 with the expansion itself scheduled for a Fall 2021 release.

Meanwhile, the main game will be getting that PlayStation 5 version as promised in late 2019 by producer Naoki Yoshida. The next-gen edition will include a bunch of upgrades including "significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolutioon support and more" —those who already own the PlayStation 4 version will be able to play the PS5 version at no extra cost at the start of open beta, while new players will be able to jump on board a free trial. Said open beta will kick off on April 13, 2021 with the full release coming following the conclusion of that beta.

You can check out trailers for Endwalker, the new Sage class, the PlayStation 5 version and the full Announcement Showcase broadcast from over the weekend below. Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC.