PlayStation Japan has announced it will be holding a special Play! Play! Play! livestream later this month, which will feature around an hour of content including peeks at Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Resident Evil Village.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, the event will take place on Sunday, March 21 and will include interviews with Capcom's Morimasu Sato and Square Enix's Yoshinori Kitase. It'll be broadcast on PlayStation Japan's official YouTube channel at 8pm Japan time, which translates to around 11am in the UK. To sweeten the pot, Sony's also holding a special Stamp Rally challenge for Japanese viewers where they'll have the chance to win 2000 yen.

Final Fantasy VII Reamke Intergrade was revealed a couple of weeks ago, and will include next-gen upgrades and enhancements for the original game on PlayStation 5 as well as an entire new chapter starring Yuffie when it launches on June 10. Resident Evil Village meanwhile is set for release on May 7 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, with Capcom recently warning fans against a fake Resident Evil Village early access scam.