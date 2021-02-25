Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PlayStation 5, and it includes visual upgrades, a new episode, featuring a character named Yuffie, and a funky title: “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.”

The new version includes improved textures, lighting, and loading times, while also offering a performance mode—running at 60fps—and a graphics mode, which lets you play in 4K.

If the prospect of missing out on Yuffie fills you with a sort of moral dread, then fear not. Players who own the PlayStation 4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will receive Intergrade for free, and their save data will transfer over.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released on PS5 on June 10.