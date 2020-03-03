Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake has gone gold ahead of its launch on April 10 (via Push Square).

Kazushige Nojima, Tetsuya Nomura, and Yoshinori Kitase, were the original writer, character designer, and director of Final Fantasy VII, respectively. All three were keen to remake the game from 1997 before the opportunity presented itself, and all three were keen to return to their roles as they felt that giving the game to the new generation wouldn’t be proper. So, Final Fantasy VII Remake is exactly that, and overhauls the visuals and mechanics of the original to bring it into the 21st century. The result is jaw-dropping, and will attract new and familiar players alike, with impressive environments and a flexible Active Time Battle combat system.

This is just the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game will arrive in separate segments and mimic the scale of Final Fantasy XIII, with the internal team of Square Enix working away on the second part even before the first part has been released. Eager beavers are able to take a trip to the city of Midgar already, as the demo is available now on the PlayStation 4.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020.

