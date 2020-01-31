Square Enix dropped the theme song trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake, and it features our first look at iconic moments from the original game (via Gematsu).

The latest trailer is approximately four minutes, so there’s a lot for feverish fans to get into. The game was recently delayed from its expected launch of March 3 to April 10, so that the developers may “deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve.” So, this is likely not the last trailer or preview that we’ll receive before the game spreads its wings in April, but we did get the game’s official song today. ‘Hollow’ is performed by Yosh Morita from Survive Said The Prophet, and written by Kazushige Nojima, who has worked on numerous installments in the series. The song is composed by Nobuo Uematsu, and this will be his latest credit for a Final Fantasy soundtrack since Final Fantasy XIV in 2010.

The trailer itself offers the first look at the dress-up scene, and Square Enix’s approach has informed the remake of Final Fantasy VII. In 1997, the Honey Bee Inn was inspired by bathhouses and love hotels, and the character of Don Corneo jumped on the bed with cartoony springboard sound effects. It was a bit weird back then, but now, it seems that the Honey Bee Inn is instead a cabaret club. Cloud is uncomfortable in his dress, with his hair plaited, but the owner of the club reassures him, “True beauty is an expression of the heart, a thing without shame, to which notions of gender don’t apply.”

The realism of the remake appears to have influenced the art direction and the writing of the game as well, which is sweet. Red XIII introduces himself to the group, the Choco/Mog and Leviathan summons share the spotlight, and a Jenova fight is all melodrama in various moments in the trailer. Fortunately, the Final Fantasy VII Remake is not exclusive to PlayStation 4 forever, and there are hints that it could be coming to PCs, like the original.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020. Watch the new trailer below.