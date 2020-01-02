A Final Fantasy VII Remake demo has leaked, unveiling all-new gameplay footage and a cluster of spoilery screenshots for the main game (via WccfTech).

There will be spoilers from here on in, so turn back now if you don’t want to know what’s been revealed in the FFVII Remake!

On December 25 2019, a Final Fantasy VII Remake demo popped up on the PlayStation Network, discovered through the trawling done by tracking website gamstat. Square Enix had kept mum on the possibility of a demo, and it was possible that this was a mistake or a placeholder. However, gamstat was also the one who’d flagged up a Resident Evil 3 Nemesis remake on the PlayStation Network, and that turned out to be very real indeed. Then, on New Year’s Day, a tech whizz had managed to download and play this unannounced Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, and uploaded gameplay footage to YouTube.

Somebody else has datamined the demo listing for a slew of screenshots from the main game, and I can’t imagine the stress migraines that the Square Enix staff are suffering right now. Well, they’re out there now and as we all know, it is an exceptional challenge trying to scrub video game leaks from the internet. Peruse the screenshots at your leisure through this Imgur album, which features Jenova, gnarly monsters, stray cats, as well as a menacing shot of Red XIII.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch on PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. That’s actually not too far away now!

