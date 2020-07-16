The Uncharted movie is set to start filming “soon,” after more than a decade in development hell (via Eurogamer).

In March, Sony announced that filming had to halt owing to the pandemic, even though everything else was in place, at long last. The project has seen six directors come and go, and landed Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer. Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali comprise the cast, with Holland in the role of Nathan Drake and Walhberg in the role of Sully.

Yesterday, the younger actor published a photo to his Instagram profile of his chair with “NATE” stamped across it in a weathered font. “Day one,” he captioned it, and even though this sounds like filming has gotten the green light, Sony confirmed that Holland’s update is a little hasty. However, it looks like Drake’s fortune is finally looking up, after eleven years of mishaps and holdups. The Uncharted movie will be released on July 16, 2021.