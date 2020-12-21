Developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have released a free festive Holiday outfit for all players of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout available from today.

Just by logging into the multiplayer battle royale game between now and December 25, players can find a brand new Santa Falls top and pants part of the costume in their inventory for absolutely free.

In addition, today also sees the launch of the Ninja costume into the battle royale title, following on from Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins' four-way victory in the game's Battle of the Brands contest back in September where he and three others donated $1 million USD for the charity Special Effect to have a skin based on him designed and put into the game. Players can grab the Ninja costume for one crown each for the top and bottom half of the outfit in the in-game store.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout recently saw the release of Season Three: Winter Knockout, which added seven new levels and over 30 new skins into the popular title, which is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC.