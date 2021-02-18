Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to the Nintendo Switch, developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have announced.

Making the announcement during last night's Nintendo Direct with a trailer—which of course we've posted below— the reveal didn't include a specific date, but said we can expect the game to land "this summer" on Ninty's machine.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout recently released its mid-season update for Season Three of the game—Winter Knockout—changing up a bunch of courses and also throwing in a new level to boot. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC.