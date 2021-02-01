The European Comission has been requested by Microsoft to make a ruling on the company's $7.5 billion USD acquisition of ZeniMax Media, so it can go ahead by March.

As reported by Rueters Microsoft filed the request to get the approval over the weekend, so that the EU can decide whether the proposed agreement would violate any antitrust regulations or competition concerns during a preliminary review stage, and if it has concerns it will be able to open up an investigation.

If no issues are found by the deadline of March 5, it's expected the deal will go ahead as planned, formally bringing the company's many studios such as Arkane, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Tango Gameworks and recently announced Indiana Jones developer Machine Games to name just a few under the Xbox umbrella.

The massive deal was originally announced back in September, with Bethesda's Pete Hines saying at the time that the deal would allow the company "access to resources that will make us a better publisher and developer. We believe that means better games for you to play. Simply put - we believe that change is an important part of getting better. We believe in pushing ourselves to be better. To innovate. To grow"