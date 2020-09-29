Xbox and Electronic Arts have announced that the latter's EA Play service will be made available through Xbox Game Pass from November 10.

The move will see Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers automatically recieve a subscription to EA Play for no additional cost, opening up the entire library of games on EA Play service available to download and play just in time for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X launch.

Furthermore, the EA Play benefits, which was originally revealed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass three weeks ago, will be available to Xbox Game Pass on PC users too with the PC library of EA Play games and benefits being available from December. The games will also be available to play on mobile via the recently launched Cloud Gaming service on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In addition, Xbox also revealed the games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the month of October, with the previously announced Doom Eternal for console and Drake Hollow for PC dropping on October 1 followed by Brutal Legend (console only), Forza Motorsport 7 (for PC, console and Android) and Ikenfell (for console and PC) all on October 8.