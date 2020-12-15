The Xbox Game Pass team has announced that it has had to delay the introduction of the PC version of the EA Play service coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC into early next year.

In an update post on Xbox Wire, very little reason was given for the delay, with just the statement given that "We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience."

As a result, those wanting to use their Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate membership to also access the EA Play service on PC that was expected today will have to wait until an as-yet-undetermined point in 2021 to do so.

Console owners have been able to access the EA Play service on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of their subscription since November, adding a bunch of EA titles for no extra cost including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.