EA has announced that excellent third person Star Wars action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available to EA Play subscribers from November 10 — the same day the service gets added at no extra cost to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The game, which originally released around this time last year puts you in the boots of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi who's hung up his lightsaber and has supressed his connection to the Force before the start of the game five years after the Jedi purge of Order 66. Soon enough, Cal's forced to re-take up the mantle of Jedi once more as he's hunted down by the Order of Inquisitors including the Second Sister and the Ninth Sister.

It's an excellent adventure and certainly one of the best Star Wars games of recent times, as we said as much in our review which you can read over here. It'll be made available to all EA Play subscribers across all formats—and by proxy those who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier— for no extra charge in your subscription fee from November 10.