EA has responded to yesterday's news that Ubisoft has entered into a partnership with Lucasfilm Games to make a new open-world Star Wars game to confirm that they're still making more of their own Star Wars games too.

A blog post on the Star Wars website confirmed the existing partnership was still to continue, with Lucasfilm Games' VP Douglas Reilly adding: "We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA. We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA."

The announcement earlier this week had left some wondering about the status of the original EA Star Wars partnership, in particular in regards to the excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as a sequel is said to be in the works. EA had also said as recently as this past summer it intended to "double down" on developing new Star Wars games, saying that they had a "tremendous relationship with Lucas" during a 'fireside chat' with investors.

Lucasfilm Games has wasted no time on announcing some big projects since their big rebranding at the beginning of the week, also confirming that they're working with Bethesda on a brand new Indiana Jones game.