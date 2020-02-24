Techland is celebrating Dying Light’s fifth anniversary with a new bundle, new difficulty mode, and four weeks of community challenges (via Push Square).

The anniversary bundle contains a new buggy paint job, a new outfit, a sledgehammer, a pipe which increases damage after three or more successful hits by 50 per cent, and a double-barreled shotgun that deals bonus damage and bullet speed, with a 50 per cent increase in reload speed and the ability to shoot both shells at once. This will be available through the PlayStation Store, priced at $2.99. Also, a new difficulty mode will be unlocked—Story Mode. It’s perfect for those getting stuck into the game for the first time, and there are a lot of newbies, given that the the game sold more in 2018 than in 2017, and more in 2017 than 2016.

In addition, there will be four weeks of celebratory content for players to look forward to. The first week began on February 20 and will end on February 27, offering the return of Super-Crane. In this mode, the grappling hook gets no cooldown, greater range, and the ability to pull zombies towards the player for finishing moves. The global challenge is to throw 5,000,000 zombies from rooftops within the week, and the community will be able to grab three King weapon mods as a reward. The Fort Jefferson Armory is open in the first week, too, and if players kill 15 Volatiles, they’ll get a C4 Explosive blueprint.

The events of the second week will be revealed on February 27, the third week on March 5, and the fourth and final week on March 12. This is par for the course for Techland, as it pledged to continue working on Dying Light even though Dying Light 2 is in development for current and next-generation consoles. Although the sequel has suffered a delay, it does mean that the studio spends more time under less pressure on the games and provides the best possible experience for a community that has stuck with the series through thick and thin.

Dying Light is out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch Techland’s “thank you!” video below.



