Techland has chosen to delay Dying Light 2 out of spring of this year, so that the game “lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”

No new release date or window have been provided at the time of writing. “We apologise for this unwelcome news,” added Techland, and thanked fans for their patience. “Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.” Dying Light 2 joins Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers as titles that will miss their original release windows. Delays are ultimately a positive thing, as they let the teams work under lessened pressure to produce the game, and avoid overwork and its repercussions. However, CD Projekt Red’s “precious months” to complete Cyberpunk 2077 will still cause crunch, sadly.

Dying Light 2 will be released on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One, with the possibility of a next-generation release too.