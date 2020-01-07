Media Molecule has confirmed that its create ‘em up Dreams has gone gold ahead of its release on February 14, 2020 (via Reddit).

We saw a few signs that Dreams might be ready to spread its wings to launch, and Media Molecule then revealed that it would be released on February 14, 2020. Now, the team have shared a photo of their beaming smiles and one very special disk—announcing that Dreams has gone gold. Given the creativity of its community, there’s plenty to look forward to in the future, and Sony is committed to supporting the game engine with a 10 year plan. “The game allows so much that it’s going to take time for people to get around to be able to create what they want,” said Shuhei Yoshida. “We are super focused on talking to people who have created… to give feedback to Media Molecule’s team.”

Dreams will launch on February 14, 2020. Watch the release date reveal trailer below.



