Codemasters has released more gameplay footage from the upcoming rally game DiRT 5, this time taking us on a point-to-point Rally Raid event.

The course in the footage is set in China, meaning we get to see a few of the game's vehicles like the Skoda Fabia R5 and the new Ford Fiesta R5 MKII as we blister past paddy fields, little villages and get muddy near a couple of monuments here and there. Rally Raid combines split-point races, impressive landscapes and varied terrains for you to master, and is just one of a range of game modes that'll be in the full game when it lands next month.

DiRT 5 is currently set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 6 with the Xbox Series S/X version landing on November 10 as a free upgrade via Smart Delivery. A PlayStation 5 version is set to follow soon after, but you won't be able to transfer your save games from the PS4 edition.