DiRT 5 will offer the widest range of vehicles in the series, as well as a new mode and staples like Landrush, Rally Raid, and Stampede.

First and foremost, this new mode is Path Finder, and players must grapple with controlled speed and strategy over “hardcore” off-road terrain, with dangers like steep slopes and rocky tracks. Landrush, Rally Raid, and Stampede are returning, which will add even more depth to the eighth entry to the series. Landrush is a frenetic circuit-based, pack race mode which pushes the players and the cars to their limits with tricky terrain and technical challenges.

Rally Raid is for the fast and the furious with off-road racing, split routes, and point-to-point challenges. Stampede lets players blaze a trail on an unmarked track, and has muddy and sandy surfaces to churn up the competition. The final two modes are Ice Breaker and Gymkhana. The former is self-explanatory, and the latter is all about pulling off the most stylish performance in a stunt arena before time runs out.

DiRT 5 comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on October 9 2020, and then to Stadia in 2021. Watch the new trailer below.



