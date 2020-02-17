Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the obstacle course battle royale from developer Mediatonic, has been delayed from early 2020 to summer 2020 (via Gematsu).

With this announcement comes the debut of “Behind the Stumbles,” which will be a series of videos that show off how the colourful, kaleidoscopic chaos of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is made. “It’s a big, bouncy multiplayer game for players of all types,” explained communications manager Haley Uyrus on the PlayStation Blog. “Our goal was to make Fall Guys the ‘greatest game show ever’ with clear inspirations from Takeshi’s Castle and the lesser known It’s A Knockout.”

The game was first revealed at E3 2019, and the developer said it was floored by the reception to its “bumbling bean-shaped rainbow beings.” Though the game has moved from its expected launch window, it does give Mediatonic more time to think up even more “escalating rounds of chaos.” An open beta is on its way, too, and the upcoming episodes of “Behind the Stumbles” will shine a light on the team’s plans for the unique battle royale. “The Fall Guys are almost set up for failure from the start, though you can’t help but root for their success. Ultimately their failure is what leads to the hilarious physical comedy of the game and some of the ultra tense moments of competition, something we think will keep players coming back to perfect their skills and up their avoidance of potentially catastrophic situations,” concluded Uyrus.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to PC and PlayStation 4. Watch the first episode of “Behind the Stumbles” below.



