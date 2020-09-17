Capcom has announced that Devil May Cry V is to recieve a spruced up Special Edition for next-generation consoles in time for their launch with next-gen enhancements and the return of Vergil as a playable character.

The Special Edition version will benefit from the addition of new modes Turbo Mode which sees gameplay sped up by 20% and Legendary Dark Knight mode which has the enemy count increased for a tougher challenge. Visually, this new edition of the game will take advatange of the higher-powered hardware by offering ray tracing support using the game's RE Engine in addition to increased framerates and reduced loading times.

If you're not ready to upgrade yet, however, there's good news for you too as Capcom have also confirmed Vergil will be offered as paid DLC for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game with more details on that promised "soon".

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition is set to release digitally on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 at launch (November 10 and November 12/19 respectively) followed by a physical release at a to-be-confirmed later date. Check out an announcement trailer as well as a quick look at the ray tracing improvements to the game below.