Devil May Cry 5 has sold 3.1 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2019, as stated by developer and publisher Capcom (via DualShockers).

Bringing up the rear is Devil May Cry 3 with 1.3 million units sold, which is a funny thing, seeing that most fans have a soft spot for the game. Next in line is Devil May Cry 2 with 1.7 million units, then Devil May Cry with 2.16 million units, then DmC Devil May Cry with 2.4 million units. There’s a leap between DmC and Devil May Cry 4, as the latter boasts 3.0 million units shipped, but this game has now been shunted unceremoniously from its comfy seat. Devil May Cry 5 overtook Devil May Cry 4, and has sold 3.1 million units worldwide. There’s not a lot in it, but there’s no denying that the critically-acclaimed game is the king of the castle for the hack and slash series.

Quite right, too. We thought the game was excellent, and “revels in the inherent rightness of hitting things that are unquestionably evil, and the entire thing sings with the smack of steel on skin.” Though Devil May Cry pales in comparison to Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter, the success of Devil May Cry 5 should prod Capcom to continue producing demon slaying escapades in the future. No new games have been revealed, but we know that we’re getting a Netflix adaptation of the series. The release date for that hasn’t been announced at present, but we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Devil May Cry 5 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

