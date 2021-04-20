Xbox has announced the next batch of titles heading to Xbox Game Pass for the remainder of April, including last year's remake of 2005's Destroy All Humans!

The latest round of offerings kick off (or should that be step up to bat?) with PlayStation Studios'(!) baseball sim MLB The Show 21 debuting on Cloud and Console which also includes cross platform play with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions. That's followed on April 22 by two-headed dog co-op puzzler Phogs! heading to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

April 28 brings co-op mutant dinosaur horde shooter Second Extinction on Cloud, Console and PC and all three Game Pass platforms also get the aforementioned Destroy All Humans! a day later, on April 29. Finally, a pair of Fable games in the form of Fable Anniversary and Fable III both come to the Cloud, allowing them to be played on Android and, if you're lucky enough to be invited on the recently opened beta, Windows 10 PC and Apple devices via a web browser.

As is regularly the case, a small selection of games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service on April 30, so make sure to get your fix of the games below before they leave.