Xbox has announced that it will be kicking off a limited beta of its Xbox Cloud Gaming system on PC and Apple devices from tomorrow.

As per the post on the Xbox Wire, a select number of subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier will be invited to help test the new system for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers. Those invited will be able to head to new website where they'll be able to play "over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles" through web browsers including Edge, Google Chrome or Safari.

Aside from the devices and browsers in question, you'll also need a Bluetooth or USB-connected controller to play, or you can use Custom Touch Controls on the select number of games that have this functionality if you're playing on a handheld, tablet or mobile device.

More invites will be sent out as the test continues, with people from across the 22 supported countries invited to test and give feedback, which will be evaluated as Xbox continue to improve the experience and will hopefully allow them to iterate quickly so they can open up the beta to all subscribers in the coming months.

Xbox first announced its intention to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to PC and Apple devices back in October of last year.