Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2's long-awaited cross-play feature should finally be landing in 2021 in a development update from Assistant Game Director Joe Blackburn.

In the latest Dev Update, Blackburn stated that the feature that will allow you to squad up with other Guardians across Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia and PC formats is one of the aims for next year, along with Transmog in Season 14, DDOS protection on consoles, two more strikes and the return of the Vault of Glass raid to the game.

The feature has been on the cards for a while, with Bungie saying all the way back in June 2019 that cross-play was one of its goals back when the company first announced the base game was going free-to-play. It made some strides towards this by introducing cross-saves earlier this year, which allows Guardians to pick a primary platform and bring along their progress from one console to another.

There's no exact date for the introduction of cross-play at the time of writing further than that 2021 window, but yesterday Bungie did release the next-gen upgrade patch for Destiny 2 and the recently released expansion Beyond Light on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.