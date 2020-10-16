Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 will be getting its full next-generation upgrade on December 8.

Though the game and its upcoming Beyond Light expansion will be playable with faster load times and cross-generational multiplayer from each system's launch, the studio has announced via the Destiny blog that it'll also be taking the time to offer enhancements to the game, including 4K resolution at 60FPS for the Series X and PS5 as well as offering a Field of View slider for the first time on consoles.

What's more is that the upgrades from the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 versions to the next generation console will be at no extra cost within the same family. Destiny 2: Beyond Light meanwhile is set to land on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from November 10.