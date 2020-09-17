Sony and Bluepoint Games showcased some lovely new Demon's Souls gameplay footage last night during their PlayStation 5 showcase, and announced the remaster will be available at the launch of the new console.

It was revealed the remaster was coming back in June, where it was also confirmed the game would offer two graphics modes while playing, one that focuses on the fidelity and another on framerate. Either way, as you can see from the footage below it looks absolutely stunning already and quite the glow up from the 2010 original for PlayStation 3.

There has been a small amount of controversy however, when the original trailer from the broadcast stated the game would be coming to PC and that the PlayStation 5 exclusivity would only last a few months. That trailer was pulled from the official PlayStation channel and replaced with the one below, and a Sony rep told Kotaku that the miscommunication was down to "human error" and the game would indeed only be released for the PlayStation 5.

What we can say for sure though is that Demon's Souls will release for the PlayStation 5 at launch — that's November 12 or November 19, depending on your region.