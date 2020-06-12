It’s happening: Demon’s Souls will be revived for the PlayStation 5, and elbow-grease extraordinaire Bluepoint Games is at the helm.

“Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance,” said Sony in a press release. Goodness. It looks like those rampant theories about a new Demon’s Souls were on the money, after all. The trailer boasts unbelievably beautiful scenes of dire circumstances, bloodthirsty creatures, and epic environments, all the while a choir sings about the end of the world. That last one is a guess.

Bluepoint Games has also made remasters of God of War, God of War 2, Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, Metal Gear Solid, and Uncharted, so the game’s in good hands. “In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate,” explained . Nice. It isn’t clear when the game would arrive on the PlayStation 5, but we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Demon’s Souls is coming to the PlayStation 5. Watch the reveal trailer below.



